Nico Williams informs Athletic Club of Barcelona decision

Nico Williams has reportedly informed Athletic Club of his intention to leave and join La Liga champions Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona for the best part of two years and he could finally be set to make it happen.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly held direct talks with Williams in order to convince him to make the switch and all parties now believe a deal can be done.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Spain international has now informed his boyhood club of his intention to make the switch.

Athletic won’t make it easy for Barcelona, however, and are insisting they pay his €58 million up front rather than in instalments.

Hansi Flicks side will likely have to sell some players in order to make the deal happen considering their ongoing financial difficulties.