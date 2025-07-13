West Ham field Roma approach for Aguerd
West Ham are eager to cash in on defender Nayef Aguerd.
Aguerd spent part of last season on-loan with Real Sociedad.
Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Roma are targeting the defender.
The Giallorossi wish to take Aguerd on-loan for the new season, but the Irons are favouring an outright sale.
The centre-back's contract with the Premier League club runs until the summer of 2027.
Along with Roma, Juventus are also interested.