Barcelona midfielder Pedri: I thought Real Madrid clash would be calmer!

Barcelona midfielder Pedri admits the players doubled down on winning the LaLiga this season after their Champions League elimination by Inter Milan.

Pedri was speaking after their dramatic 4-3 El Clasico win against Real Madrid on Sunday.

He said, "I thought it would be a calmer, more comfortable game, but it wasn't like that. We conceded early, but we recovered. There have been many games where we started losing, but that's where the team has changed very well, knowing how to turn results around."

On two-goal Raphinha, Pedri continued: "I have a very good relationship with Raphinha; he's great, and I'm really happy for him. He works really hard. The Champions League was a blow for us, but ever since we lost, the locker room has talked about it. Today was a final, and now we wait for the next game to wrap it up.

"We still have to do the work we need to do, and try to win the Espanyol game. (Hansi) Flick told us he's off tomorrow... And everyone's already gone crazy. Whenever you win a Clásico, you have to celebrate with family and friends and continue being who you are."