Vini Jr: Why it's easier for me with Real Madrid than Brazil

Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr says Brazil players are desperate to arrest their slide.

Brazil were beaten by Paraguay this week - a first in 16 years -and have won just three from their eight World Cup qualifying games.

“We want to reverse this situation in Brazil at all costs," said Vini Jr to reporters. "Let everyone go home now and think to immediately reflect on what we have to improve, what we have to do to play well again.

“We can’t come here, lose those points and play the way we played.”

Asked why he performs better for Real Madrid than his country, Vini Jr also said: “In Europe, the ball runs faster on the pitch, we have to adapt to play in the best way to win games. By winning, we will have more peace of mind to play differently."