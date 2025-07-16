Villarreal seek to re-sign Inter Milan wing-back Buchanan

Villarreal are keen to re-sign Taj Buchanan from Inter Milan.

The Canada wing-back spent the second-half of last season with Villarreal, helping them to Champions League qualification.

Sky Italia says Villarreal have sounded out Inter about a new loan for the coming season.

Inter are prepared to do business, but are insisting only on a permanent transfer at this stage in negotiations.

Buchanan has a deal at Inter to 2028.