Villarreal seek to re-sign Inter Milan wing-back Buchanan
Villarreal are keen to re-sign Taj Buchanan from Inter Milan.
The Canada wing-back spent the second-half of last season with Villarreal, helping them to Champions League qualification.
Sky Italia says Villarreal have sounded out Inter about a new loan for the coming season.
Inter are prepared to do business, but are insisting only on a permanent transfer at this stage in negotiations.
Buchanan has a deal at Inter to 2028.