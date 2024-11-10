Villarreal management fear Akhomach ACL injury

Villarreal management believe Ilias Akhomach has suffered an ACL injury.

The midfielder was forced off during their comfortable victory over Alaves yesterday.

Ikhomach struck before being stretchered off clutching his knee.

Villarreal coach Marcelino said afterwards: "We are worried.

"It is a knee injury and we will see the extent. I hope the diagnosis is as mild as possible. It seemed to hurt a little more on the side and I hope it is something lighter than we always think: the f***ing cruciate ligaments."