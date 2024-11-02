Alaves coach Garcia Plaza: We deserved victory over Mallorca

Alaves coach Luis Garcia Plaza was left pleased with their 1-0 win against Real Mallorca on Friday night.

Jon Guridi struck midway through the second-half for the victory.

Garcia Plaza later said: “I think we deserved to win. The line between success and failure is very thin. On the day of Valladolid and Rayo we could have talked about a different result, just like today. I am very happy for the fans and the players. These lads deserve it even more than I do."

On Adrian Pica's game, he said: "I'm not afraid to put someone from the youth team in. I saw that he was the one who would adapt best to the game. I thought that Muriqi was going to play, but Larín played and defended wonderfully.

"It was said that today was the game in which I was going to take a risk, but I wasn't afraid to put a kid from the reserve team in, and this is Deportivo Alavés."