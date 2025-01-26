Villarreal coach Marcelino: Atletico Madrid draw a good result

Villarreal coach Marcelino insists they did enough to win after their 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Samuel Lino struck an equaliser for Atletico after Gerard Moreno had put Villarreal ahead from the spot. Overall, Marcelino was happy with the performance.

Match:

"Drawing here is a very good result but I think we suffered a lot at the start and then from the goal to the end we had many chances. After their goal, they had their chances and we had ours."

Draw:

"We have attacking players who are performing well. You can't beat Atlético just by defending well. We're looking for fresh players for the final stretch... We had our chances. The result can be considered fair, with a bit of luck we could have taken the victory."

Controversy:

"It's impossible for me to see the penalty play. The referee was nearby and called the penalty."

Ambition:

"Our intention was to win the match. You can't come here seeing Atlético's dynamic in the final minutes and just wait around... We had good players and we had the chance to dominate. They can score a goal in any play but our intention was to come here to win and suffer as little as possible in the final stretch."

The goal:

"Being fair to them is very difficult. Diego's injury has allowed us to see Luiz's level. I don't think there will be any rotations, but I do think that both will participate in the rest of the season..."