Villarreal chief Roig praises Sorloth over Atletico Madrid move

Villarreal chief Fernando Roig Negueroles has praised Alexander Sorloth over his move to Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal sold the Norway striker to Atletico over the summer.

Negueroles said, "Sorloth has had exemplary behaviour with Villarreal. He never forced his exit. He has had very good gestures with the club.

"It was a quick negotiation with Atlético, easy.

"We gave in on some things and they contributed a lot in others, so the operation in the end is good. It was a little traumatic at the beginning because it was not easy to replace him, but we did it with a forward who gives security like Ayoze and with a young bet like Barry , in whom the club and the coaching staff are very convinced that he will give a lot."