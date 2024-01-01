Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man Utd set to hold talks with French star this week
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS

Villarreal chief Roig praises Sorloth over Atletico Madrid move

Villarreal chief Roig praises Sorloth over Atletico Madrid move
Villarreal chief Roig praises Sorloth over Atletico Madrid move
Villarreal chief Roig praises Sorloth over Atletico Madrid moveLaLiga
Villarreal chief Fernando Roig Negueroles has praised Alexander Sorloth over his move to Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal sold the Norway striker to Atletico over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Negueroles said, "Sorloth has had exemplary behaviour with Villarreal. He never forced his exit. He has had very good gestures with the club.

"It was a quick negotiation with Atlético, easy.

"We gave in on some things and they contributed a lot in others, so the operation in the end is good. It was a little traumatic at the beginning because it was not easy to replace him, but we did it with a forward who gives security like Ayoze and with a young bet like Barry , in whom the club and the coaching staff are very convinced that he will give a lot."

Mentions
LaLigaSorloth AlexanderVillarrealAtl. Madrid
Related Articles
Dario Felman column: Mbappe won't have it easy at Real Madrid; Atletico Madrid's best market; what Chelsea can expect from Anselmino
Atletico Madrid striker Sorloth: I want to live up to Simeone's nickname
DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Villarreal striker Sorloth