Villarreal announce release of Mandi from his contract

Villarreal have announced the release of Aissa Mandi from his contract.

The defender has had his contract terminated so he can find himself a new club.

Mandi, who had been at the club for three seasons, leaves Villarreal after battling for minutes under Marcelino's command.

The Algerian arrived free from Betis after being a very prominent defender at the Verdiblanco club. However, despite some good games, he has never reached his best level with the Castellón club.

Now 32, Mandi is seeking a new club where he can have regular minutes.