Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao prepare for top four six-pointer

Villarreal CF and Athletic Club will face off in Matchday 30 of this LALIGA EA SPORTS season, in what is a decisive fixture in the race to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

With the hosts sitting fifth and the visitors fourth, they’re very much in the mix to qualify for the top continental competition. Six points separate these two clubs as things stand, with the Basques on 53 and the team from Castellón on 47, but the latter have a game in hand and anything could happen before the end of the season.

Athletic Club want to strengthen their grip on their UEFA Champions League place

Athletic Club are looking to repeat the success of last year’s win at the Estadio de la Cerámica, which would allow them to take a big step towards the UEFA Champions League. Returning to this competition has been the club’s main objective since the start of the season. In the last matchday, though, Los Leones were held to a draw by a stubborn CA Osasuna side and picked up just one point. They’re still in fourth, but the lead is being cut by Villarreal CF and by Real Betis.

Still, Ernesto Valverde’s charges enter this clash with just one defeat in LALIGA EA SPORTS in 2025, which was by the narrowest of margins at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano against Atlético de Madrid. In their last away game, they earned an impressive 2-1 victory over Sevilla FC. Plus, their three previous meetings with Villarreal CF have resulted in two wins – a 3-2 win and a 2-0 win – as well as a 1-1 draw. With Oihan Sancet returning, with the Willians brothers available and with Maroan Sannadi continuing his progress, the Basques will hope to overcome El Submarino Amarillo at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Villarreal can leapfrog Athletic into top four LaLiga

Villarreal CF understand the importance of this game in the race for fourth

For Villarreal CF, this game is a bit like a final since there will be just eight matchdays remaining after this weekend. If they want to finish fourth, defeating Athletic Club this Sunday is the best way to move closer to that objective, especially with Real Betis lurking too.

Having gone three meetings without a win over the Basque outfit, El Submarino Amarillo will look to draw some inspiration from the last time they overcame the club from Bilbao, which was with a 5-1 win at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Winning this Sunday would be another statement win, a big moment in the race for fourth, which grants direct access to Europe’s premier club competition, and for at least finishing in the top five, which may also turn out to be a UEFA Champions League spot.

Marcelino’s side will surely look to play on the attack, turning to Ayoze Pérez and Thierno Barry as they have 12 and nine goals respectively this season. They can also rely on Álex Baena, who is the fifth-top player for assists in LALIGA EA SPORTS with eight. As a unit, Villarreal CF have scored the third-most goals in the division this season, with 51, only surpassed by FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, the top two teams in the standings.

Marcelino and Ernesto Valverde take on their pasts

Marcelino and Ernesto Valverde have both coached this weekend’s opponent. In the case of Valverde, he was with the Castellón-based side in the 2009/10 season, when he coached the team in 32 games for 13 wins, seven draws and 12 defeats. His stay was short, not even a full season with the club, but it’s always special to return to a former home.

For Marcelino, he managed to lead Athletic Club to a Spanish Super Cup triumph, beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the semi-finals and FC Barcelona 3-2 in the final. In total, he oversaw 75 matches with the Basque club, winning 28 games, drawing 26 and losing 21 in a season and a half. He left a positive legacy and has spoken about how this fixture is always a special one.