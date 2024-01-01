Vazquez praises young Real Madrid youngsters after AC Milan defeat

Lucas Vazquez insists there's positives to come from Real Madrid's defeat to AC Milan.

Milan won 1-0 in Chicago today via Samu Chukwueze's goal.

After the preseason friendly defeat, Vazquez said: “The team's attitude was outstanding. We played a solid 90 minutes, created chances and did some good work. We lost the ball and Milan scored with one quick move.

“It makes me incredibly proud to captain this team in any game. I got the job today and I'm delighted."

On Arda Güler's performance, Vazquez continued: “He finished last season at an incredible level and he's had a great Euros. He's got potential, a brilliant attitude and he's eager to learn, and you're seeing that on the pitch. I'm sure we'll see some special moments from Arda this season.”

On his other young teammates, Vazquez added: “I thought they looked good. Today, we saw both Endrick and the Castilla guys do a fantastic job. The future looks bright."