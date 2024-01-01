Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad midfielder Merino
Man Utd talent attracting interest from two HUGE Scottish sides

Vazquez praises young Real Madrid youngsters after AC Milan defeat

Vazquez praises young Real Madrid youngsters after AC Milan defeat
Vazquez praises young Real Madrid youngsters after AC Milan defeat
Vazquez praises young Real Madrid youngsters after AC Milan defeatLaLiga
Lucas Vazquez insists there's positives to come from Real Madrid's defeat to AC Milan.

Milan won 1-0 in Chicago today via Samu Chukwueze's goal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the preseason friendly defeat, Vazquez said: “The team's attitude was outstanding. We played a solid 90 minutes, created chances and did some good work. We lost the ball and Milan scored with one quick move. 

“It makes me incredibly proud to captain this team in any game. I got the job today and I'm delighted."

On Arda Güler's performance, Vazquez continued: “He finished last season at an incredible level and he's had a great Euros. He's got potential, a brilliant attitude and he's eager to learn, and you're seeing that on the pitch. I'm sure we'll see some special moments from Arda this season.”

On his other young teammates, Vazquez added: “I thought they looked good. Today, we saw both Endrick and the Castilla guys do a fantastic job. The future looks bright."

Mentions
LaLigaVazquez LucasAC MilanReal Madrid
Related Articles
Fonseca discusses individual AC Milan player plans after victory over Real Madrid
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti singles out Guler in AC Milan defeat
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: A change of style this season? Milan fans miss Paolo