Vazquez admits Real Madrid contract talks yet to kickoff

Lucas Vazquez admits he's yet to discuss new terms with Real Madrid.

The veteran wing-back's current deal expires at the end of the season.

In Saudi Arabia for Thursday night's Copa del Rey semifinal against Atletico Madrid, Vazquez said: “It’s too early to know what’s going to happen, but I’m enjoying this season.

"We’ll see what happens next season, I can’t tell you more.”

On wearing the captain's armband at times this season, Vazquez added: "It is an honour to be able to wear the captain’s armband of Real Madrid. It is a dream.

"Being captain brings good and bad moments for everyone. It is a great responsibility.”