Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Valverde convinced of Athletic Bilbao chances against Barcelona in Supercopa
Real Madrid deliver official Van Dijk statement

Vazquez admits Real Madrid contract talks yet to kickoff

Carlos Volcano
Vazquez admits Real Madrid contract talks yet to kickoff
Vazquez admits Real Madrid contract talks yet to kickoffProfimedia
Lucas Vazquez admits he's yet to discuss new terms with Real Madrid.

The veteran wing-back's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In Saudi Arabia for Thursday night's Copa del Rey semifinal against Atletico Madrid, Vazquez said: “It’s too early to know what’s going to happen, but I’m enjoying this season.

"We’ll see what happens next season, I can’t tell you more.”

On wearing the captain's armband at times this season, Vazquez added: "It is an honour to be able to wear the captain’s armband of Real Madrid. It is a dream.

"Being captain brings good and bad moments for everyone. It is a great responsibility.”

Mentions
LaLigaVazquez LucasReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest desperate to hand new contract to Murillo despite interest from Real Madrid
Glen Johnson: Liverpool boo-boys will drive out Alexander-Arnold - but no need to buy replacement
Real Madrid deliver official Van Dijk statement