Valverde: Mbappe at Real Madrid? It'll be crazy!

Fede Valverde admits he's excited by the arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

The Real midfielder took questions from fans on the podcast, The Residency, which included about the departing PSG striker's deal.

Valverde enthused: "Is it going to be a new Real Madrid with him? It's going to be crazy.

“We have the best team in the world."

Valverde also spoke about his relationship with Jude Bellingham.

“If Bellingham teaches me English, will I teach him Spanish? I'm still not sure how we talk, but we understand each other. He even sometimes used Brahim as a translator…,” he said, before bursting into loud laughter.

