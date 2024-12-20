Valencia president Layhoon: Lim in no hurry to sell

Valencia president Layhoon Chan admits Peter Lim is unlikely to sell the club anytime soon.

Los Che currently sit bottom of the LaLiga table, with Lim under pressure to sell.

But Layhoon says: “If there is an offer, it will depend on what offer it is.

"The Peter Lim I know wouldn’t sell his assets cheaply. It is a very sincere point of view. Lim asks us to continue improving from a sporting or financial point of view.

"He is in no hurry to sell, but if an attractive offer arrives, he will surely study it.”