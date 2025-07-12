Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Valencia move for Leicester legend Vardy
Valencia are moving for Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy.

Vardy left relegated Leicester last month as his contract expired.

The veteran striker had agreed to join Serie A Genoa, only for coach Patrick Vieira to block the move.

Now Valencia are moving for the 38 year-old, says Estadio Deportivo.

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan is convinced the veteran can make an impact in LaLiga and is hopeful of convincing Vardy about a career swansong in Spain.

