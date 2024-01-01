Valencia defender Mosquera proud making Spain Olympics squad

Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera is proud to make Spain's Olympics squad.

Fellow VCF youngster Diego Lopez is also going to Paris this summer.

Mosquera told the club's website: "We knew that there were several of us who were close to that possibility, but well, in the end this also falls on them. That Diego and I went is also a matter of the team, not just the two of us.

"It is the result of good work being done and everyone contributing so that there are players within the team who can go to the National Team."

"Many times they ask me how I would describe this season and the truth is that every time things are presented that make the season better. Things that at first I didn't imagine could happen. In the end, God knows what he did, I put everything in his hands and I've got mine. I am very happy with this season, it is a dream campaign.

"It has been a pretty good season, we must take into account that in the end it is my first season so to speak in the firsts and I am very happy. All of this is thanks to the team, the coach, the coaching staff, and teammates who, thanks to them, have had a good group season."