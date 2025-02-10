Valencia coach Corberan: Victory over Leganes important for fans

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan was happy for the fans after their 2-0 win against Leganes.

Valencia won after being thrashed by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey last week. Cristhian Mosquera and Mouctar Diakhaby scored the goals for Los Che.

Corberan said, "It was a very important game, because of the points, the opponent and what happened on Thursday at Mestalla.

"I liked the team, showing maturity and commitment. We transformed the pain into determination. We could have scored a few more goals and in defence, except for the last few minutes, we recovered our solidity after the goals we conceded on Thursday.

He added, "The importance of Mestalla is maximum. We had to work with all our energy. It was important to show Mestalla that this is important to us. When there is communion the team is unstoppable."