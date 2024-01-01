Valencia coach Baraja on Atletico Madrid defeat: We're not in their league

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja offered no excuses after their 3-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Baraja says the club must be realistic after the setback.

He later stated: "The reality is that, although the schedule has been complicated, we have to accept that the situation is complex and we are not going to get ahead in one or two games, it will drag on for a long time.

"If you don't show your face and don't play well, it's difficult to change that. We have to watch the match, take the positive things and think about the next match.

"It's a very difficult stadium. I didn't like how the defeat happened. We gave Atlético life, but it shouldn't affect us. This isn't our league. We have to accept it. We've never won at this stadium and we have to take into account that here we have to do things very well to have a chance, and if you're not there, and you also give the opponent a chance, it's very complicated."

Baraja also said: "How can I like it if we lost 3-0? There are some positive things, but this defeat hurts me because of the result and above all because of how it happened.

"We have one point out of fifteen and we have to accept it and try to change the situation. To do that we have to play better than today. The ball was burning us, we didn't make passes... The team needs more energy."