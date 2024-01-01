Valencia coach Baraja explains Mir situation and return plans

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja says Rafa Mir will return to training next week.

Mir has been suspended from the club this week after he was released from custody after being charged with alleged sexual assault.

Baraja discussed the situation today: "It is important to explain things, because our fans have to know what has happened and how we have scenarios in a situation that we would have liked had not happened. The situation has two scenarios, one is when the fact of Rafa Mir and the club have to make a decision. In that phase it is a club decision that I cannot enter, because mine is sports.

"Once readmission occurs, it is when I enter to assess the lived situation and assess what the consequence is. There the decision is made that is outside the team for two games.

"This week train on the sidelines and next week he will be incorporated. Once these two games pass, he will be one more and I will decide when he plays. It is difficult to make a final decision, an attempt has been made to make a decision with common sense. He apologised to the staff, accepts the punishment and I as a coach understand that an act of indiscipline has to have consequences for him and for the health of the team.

"This also gives us the place to understand that a person can be wrong and we can give him a second chance."

Baraja also supported captain Pepelu's blast for Mir earlier this week.

"Pepelu is an authorised voice. I subscribe one hundred percent to his opinion because it is the feeling of the dressing room. There are things that cannot be done, not only due to the sports situation of the team, which we have not started well, but we also have to have a minimum as professionals and from there the dressing room knows that he is a player that we may need during the season and must have forgiveness."