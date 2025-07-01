Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Valencia chief Gourlay seeks to burn off Arsenal with new Mosquera offer
Valencia chief Gourlay seeks to burn off Arsenal with new Mosquera offerLaLiga
Valencia have made a new contract offer to Cristhian Mosquera.

Amid pressure from Arsenal, AS says Valencia tabled a new contract offer to their Spain U21 defender on Tuesday.

Valencia's offer includes a pay-rise and multiple years - with his current deal running to 2026.

Should he accept, Mosquera will jump signficantly higher on the club's salary ladder.

Los Che has thus begun its renewal plan with Mosquera, which is expected to continue with Javi Guerra, Diego López and César Tárrega.

However, in Mosquera's situation, with his contract expiring in 2026 and Arsenal's interest in signing him, a move was needed to be made immediately.

Driving the push is Valencia's new chief exec Ron Gourlay, formerly of Chelsea.

