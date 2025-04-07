Valdano: Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr extraordinary example of overcoming obstacles

Real Madrid icon Jorge Valdano has declared Vinicius Jr the best creative talent in the world.

Valdano is well aware of the criticism aimed at the Brazil attacker, but insists it is "unfair".

Advertisement Advertisement

The World Cup winner told AS: "Criticism is never a model of fairness in football. He's an extraordinary creator of danger. Perhaps the greatest in the world. Because he assists or scores. Or because he creates the feeling that anything can happen at any moment. And, furthermore, he's an extraordinary example of overcoming obstacles.

"The transformation he's undergone since arriving at Madrid until today is something rarely seen in history. In football, you can learn many things, but learning how to score goals is one of the most difficult. And Vinicius achieved it. And he has another great virtue: surprising muscular quality. In extra time, in the 118th minute, he makes a 40-meter run that leaves a trail in his wake. He's a marvel. A titan."

Valdano also discussed the emergence of young defender Raul Asencio.

He said, "Real Madrid is a very difficult club. They demand results from you every game. And anyone who comes through the youth academy has to take advantage of the opportunity offered to them. Because there are no two.

"That's what Asencio did very well. He hasn't made a single mistake since putting on the first-team jersey. It must also be said to his credit that he's appeared in the first team with tremendous physicality. And with tremendous confidence. He already had that from Castilla."