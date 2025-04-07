Real Madrid striker Mbappe: Vini Jr must stay; Florentino always on my side

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe says teammate Vinicius Jr must stay.

It's been claimed Mbappe would improve even further if Vini Jr left at the end of the season.

But he told La Sexta: "All the players welcomed me, they sent me messages... (Carlo) Ancelotti is a bit of everything: he knows when to be a father, a friend, a boss... He made history here and wants to continue making it.

"Vinicius? I can't imagine Madrid without Vini. We play well together and we will help the team."

On Real president Florentino Perez, Mbappe continued: “I have a good relationship with the president. When I told him I would stay in Paris, a year ago, he was on my side too.

"The figures of my salary? There are many true things that are said and others that are false. I have no problem talking about money. I just wanted to play here, with the shirt, score goals and make people shout my name. The most important thing is to be happy."

Asked about his best moment at the Bernabeu so far, the Frenchman also said: “I’m a fan of firsts, I’ll stick to the first goal. Even the hat-trick against City… people love Champions League nights. Champions League or Ballon d’Or? Winning a Champions League with the best club in the world is winning the most important title and making history here.

"The Ballon d’Or is an individual honor. I choose the Champions League. I want to win titles with Madrid, to mark an era.”