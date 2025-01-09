Unimpressed Barcelona coach Flick DROPPED Pena for Copa win

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick dumped goalkeeper Inaki Pena to the bench last night for poor timekeeping.

Wojciech Szczesny stepped up to make his competitive debut for Barca in their Spanish Supercopa semifinal win against Athletic Bilbao.

Barca won 2-0, with the Pole keeping a clean sheet.

Marca says Pena was dropped for being late to a team talk ahead of the tie.

It was the first game Pena has missed since he stepped up to replace the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen earlier this season.