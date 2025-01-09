Laporta advisor Masip: Two victories for Barcelona in one day - you fight for it!

Enric Masip was delighted for Barcelona president Joan Laporta after a successful Wednesday on and off the pitch.

Before their Spanish Supercopa semifinal win against Athletic Bilbao, the registrations for Dani Olmo and Pau Victor were confirmed.

Taking to social media Masip, who acts as an advisor to Laporta, "In life you must always persevere, if you believe in something... fight for it!

"Two successes in one day (the precautionary measure and the win against Athletic). Now we're going for the title.

"We are more than a club and we will always be.

"Those who want to get on the bandwagon to fight, persevere and win should give it their all, don't hide and things will end up working out.

"Today more than ever, long live Barça and long live Catalonia! We are also very happy for Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor."