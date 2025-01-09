New RFEF president Louzan considers "opening disciplinary file" against Laporta for Saudi behaviour

New RFEF president Rafael Louzan is set to take action against Barcelona supremo Joan Laporta.

Louzan, reports Marca, has apologised to Saudi counterparts for Laporta's behaviour during last night's Supercopa semifinal win against Athletic Bilbao.

Advertisement Advertisement

Laporta, ebullient after first having their appeal succeed over the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, also celebrated Barca's 2-0 win against Athletic in a boisterous manner.

Louzan accepted Laporta's actions were "unacceptable".

One of the club presidents who was at the match, asked how far such behaviour should be tolerated and what the Federation was going to do about it. Louzán's response was that, as it is a competition organised by the Federation, they are studying what possible consequences it may have.

It matters little that what happened took place many kilometres away from Spain, as it is an official competition for all purposes.

Some voices in the Federation are talking about the possibility of opening a disciplinary file against Laporta, as reported by Onda Cero.