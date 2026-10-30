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Troy Parrott handed key chance after Real Betis injury update

Real Betis striker Troy Parrott.
Real Betis striker Troy Parrott.Profimedia

Real Betis have confirmed key striker Cucho Hernandez will be out of action until after the November international break due to injury.

The Colombia international finished last season as the club's top scorer, with 15 goals across all competitions, as Manuel Pellegrini's team clinched a UEFA Champions League qualification place.

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He's scored three so far in 2026/27, with Pellegrini looking to rotate him with summer signing Troy Parrott, who has two goals for Los Verdiblancos.

Parrott's two strikes came in more high-profile games, with winners against Real Madrid and Lille, and the Dubliner now has a free run at the No.9 spot in the coming weeks.

Hernandez missed last weekend's 0-0 LaLiga draw at Celta Vigo, as Nelson Deossa started ahead of Parrott, but he's on course to lead the line against rock-bottom Malaga on October 31st.

From there, Parrott has the chances to impress in clashes against Borussia Dortmund and Elche, before heading off on Nations League duty with the Republic of Ireland in mid-November.

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