Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes

Como hand Manchester United unwanted record with early Champions League goal

Real Madrid press English giants for Super League compensation

Man Utd face fresh dilemma over Rashford and Fernandes

Most read on Flashscore News

Champions League LIVE: Rice nets leveler for Arsenal, Real Madrid ahead against RB Leipzig

Chinese badminton star ends career under very bizarre circumstances

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

Barcelona to file complaint about 'aggressive and offensive' PSG tifo

Betis' Facundo Bernal handed four-game ban after sending off against Barcelona

Bernal and Lamine engaged in a tussle
Bernal and Lamine engaged in a tussleREUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo

Real Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal was given ⁠a four-game ban by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) disciplinary committee ‌on Wednesday, after his sending off against ‌Barcelona during a 5-2 defeat at ‌the weekend.

Bernal was sent off in ‌the 54th minute, moments after Betis ‌had scored to level the scoreline at 2-2 on Saturday. The disciplinary report ‌published on Wednesday by the ⁠RFEF stated ‌that Bernal grabbed Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal ​by the neck before headbutting him twice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 23-year-old was deemed ​to have assaulted Lamine, with the ball not in play. The disciplinary code ⁠states that ​bans range from four to 12 games for such behaviour, with the minimum imposed on Bernal.

Lamine was booked ‌for pushing Bernal before the red-card incident. Barcelona went on to score three goals after Bernal's sending off, with Lamine assisting Gabriel Jesus for the Catalan club's third goal of the game.

Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo was also sanctioned with a ‌two-game suspension and a fine for ​conduct contrary to good sporting order.

The ‌Uruguayan midfielder will miss Betis' LaLiga games against Celta Vigo, Malaga, Elche and the derby clash with Sevilla on November 22nd.

Betis are fourth ⁠in the ⁠LaLiga standings on ‌19 points.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
LaLigaFacundo BernalBetisBarcelona

Related Articles

Flick admits poor preparation cost Barcelona in PSG defeat

Barcelona confirm Dani Olmo will miss El Clasico battle through injury

Barcelona dealt double defensive injury blow ahead of key games