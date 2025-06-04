Trent Alexander-Arnold handed Real Madrid training ground ban

Real Madrid new boy Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to drive his luxury Range Rover into the training ground due to a sponsorship deal.

The 26-year-old is officially a Real Madrid player, putting an end to over a year of speculation and the worst kept secret in football.

While getting used to a new league and culture, Alexander-Arnold will also have to get used to driving a new car now he can’t take his £130,000 Land Rover to training.

According to El Motor, the Spanish giants have an agreement with BMW, meaning all of their players can only be seen in cars made by the German manufacturer.

Alexander-Arnold will now be gifted a new car, taking a pick from BMW’s large range of petrol and electric vehicles.