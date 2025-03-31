Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make early Elliott sale decision
Man Utd boss Amorim makes Mantato senior call
Man Utd players reluctant to welcome back Sancho
EL GRAN DERBI: Real Betis vs Sevilla; Pellegrini vs Garcia Pimienta

Ter Stegen set to hand Barcelona major boost

Carlos Volcano
Ter Stegen set to hand Barcelona major boost
Ter Stegen set to hand Barcelona major boostLaLiga
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen's return from knee surgery is edging closer. 

Sport says the 32-year-oldis expected to return to senior training after the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund (April 9).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Germany international's rehabilitation is progressing well ahead of schedule. Ter Stegen has been out for six months due to a major knee injury.

Ter Stegen native tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in a match against Villarreal at the beginning of the season.

Filling his place has been Wojciech Szczesny, who was coaxed out of retirement by Barca. Such has been the Pole's impact that Barca are aiming to extend his deal into next season.

Mentions
LaLigater Stegen Marc-AndreBarcelona
Related Articles
Liverpool join big LaLiga interest for Rayo Vallecano fullback Ratiu
Hansi Flick praises Lewandowski's importance to Barcelona
Barcelona thrash Girona to move three points clear of Real Madrid