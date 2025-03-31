Ter Stegen set to hand Barcelona major boost

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen's return from knee surgery is edging closer.

Sport says the 32-year-oldis expected to return to senior training after the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund (April 9).

The Germany international's rehabilitation is progressing well ahead of schedule. Ter Stegen has been out for six months due to a major knee injury.

Ter Stegen native tore the patellar tendon in his right knee in a match against Villarreal at the beginning of the season.

Filling his place has been Wojciech Szczesny, who was coaxed out of retirement by Barca. Such has been the Pole's impact that Barca are aiming to extend his deal into next season.