Tebas: Real Madrid president Florentino out of touch with reality

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has hit back at the complaints from Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez over the weekend.

Florentino attacked the LaLiga and it's distrubution of television money at Real's General Assemby on the weekend.

In response, Tebas said: "Florentino, well, I think that sometimes he is out of touch with reality. He said things that are not true. The phantom amendment is not as he said, the issue of television and rights is not either. The area of ​​piracy is not as he said.

"I think he is out of touch with reality, I hope that what he says about his club, of which I am a fan, is within reality and not out of touch with reality, because then I would be worried."

On talk of Real changing their ownership structure, Tebas continued: "I don't know how it's going to happen... Well, he's going to hold a referendum... I don't know, I don't know what he's trying to do. What I don't like is that the excuse seems to be that it's now CVC and this phantom amendment.

"Well, it took him a while to think of the excuse. I think there must be other reasons why he wants to change the format."

Asked about his own Real Madrid membership, Tebas added: "I don't know what he wants to propose. What I do know is that the excuse for proposing the ownership structure of Madrid is not serious, it is not true. Let it be the CVC issue and the issue of the amendment to the sports law of 22. Because that is not true as he is proposing it."