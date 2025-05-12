Szczesny confirms Barcelona contract offer: But nothing yet decided

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has confirmed he's received a new contract offer.

However, the Pole says he's still weighing up what to do about next season.

Speaking to Canal+, the former Juventus No1 said: "I do not deny that I have been offered a two-year extension, but I have to decide with my family what is best for us.

"I believe I owe it to my family, to my wife, to make these decisions together, so I haven't decided anything yet. My wife makes most of the decisions related to the house, and I'm not ashamed of that at all.

"The football ones, usually, I make, but this is a very particular situation, because we came here with the idea of ​​staying a year, chasing our dreams and then going back to playing golf."

Decision still to be made

He also said after Sunday's El Clasico triumph over Real Madrid, "I'll decide in the next few weeks.

"There are also logistical aspects to consider, such as studies, the move. For now I'm enjoying what's happened and I'm not wondering if I'll stay here or not."