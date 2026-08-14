Suarez distant option for Barcelona as Catalan club seek striking option

Sporting Lisbon refers to the €80 million release clause they set when signing the Colombian striker. The Portuguese club has no plans to sell him.

The absence of a natural striker, a number nine, someone who pins down centre-backs and brings physical power, is felt at Barcelona.

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Robert Lewandowski previously fulfilled that role more than adequately. Last season, however, the Polish striker suffered a series of injuries that led to Ferran Torres becoming a regular starter, and he is now just a few formalities away from joining PSG.

As a result, the Barca board has set about strengthening the attack. Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi have arrived at Camp Nou, but the issue is their position: both are more suited to playing as attacking midfielders, on the wings, or just behind the main striker.

Luis Suarez still a distant prospect

Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday morning that Luis Javier Suarez is one of the alternatives Deco is considering to strengthen the attack if the signing of Julian Alvarez does not go through.

Flashscore has been able to confirm that, indeed, his name was only mentioned. There has been no approach or priority interest in the Colombian forward.

Sporting CP, for its part, refers to the striker's release clause (€80 million). The player is important to their project. The Portuguese club has no intention of letting him go this summer.

Even so, the forward line remains a headache for the Barca board. It's not very feasible for Barcelona to compete in three tournaments without a striker of Lewandowski's profile (physical, strong, able to win aerial duels, and score at least 20 goals per season).

The transfer window is moving forward, and Barcelona still needs to fill gaps in the squad.