Simeone admits Correa likely to have played last Atletico Madrid game

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits Angel Correa is leaving.

With their Club World Cup campaign over, Simeone was asked if Monday's win against Botafogo was Correa's last game in an Atleti shirt.

He said, "There's some possibility, given what's being said. We have a connection and very direct and clear conversations.

"He knows how much I love him. He gave us so much through his commitment to the team, both when it was his turn to play and when he didn't.

"We wish him the best, we love him very much, and if he has to leave, I have no doubt that whoever signs him will get an extraordinary player."

A move to Brazil has been mooted for the Argentina international.