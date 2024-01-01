Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope

Sevilla see Depay as Ocampos replacement with Monterrey talks ongoing

Sevilla see Depay as Ocampos replacement with Monterrey talks ongoing
Sevilla see Depay as Ocampos replacement with Monterrey talks ongoing
Sevilla see Depay as Ocampos replacement with Monterrey talks ongoingLaLiga
Sevilla are preparing a move for free agent Memphis Depay.

Estadio Deportivo says Sevilla want to sign the striker - to replace Lucas Ocampos, 30, who is set to move to Monterrey. Depay is a free agent after coming off contract at Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Monterrey are negotiating to buy Argentine winger Ocampos.

Monterrey's president, José Antonio Norriega, has recently confirmed that they are in talks with Sevilla - but stressed that an agreement has yet to be reached.

Sevilla are said to be open to selling Ocampos - but are insisting he can only leave for €8m.

Ocampos and Monterrey are said to already have agreed on the personal terms.

Mentions
LaLigaOcampos LucasDepay MemphisMonterreySevillaFootball TransfersAtl. Madrid
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid chasing midfield pair Gabri, Amrabat
Saul 'happy and excited' about Sevilla move
DONE DEAL: Alaves sign Sevilla midfielder Jordan