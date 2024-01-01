Sevilla see Depay as Ocampos replacement with Monterrey talks ongoing

Sevilla are preparing a move for free agent Memphis Depay.

Estadio Deportivo says Sevilla want to sign the striker - to replace Lucas Ocampos, 30, who is set to move to Monterrey. Depay is a free agent after coming off contract at Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Monterrey are negotiating to buy Argentine winger Ocampos.

Monterrey's president, José Antonio Norriega, has recently confirmed that they are in talks with Sevilla - but stressed that an agreement has yet to be reached.

Sevilla are said to be open to selling Ocampos - but are insisting he can only leave for €8m.

Ocampos and Monterrey are said to already have agreed on the personal terms.