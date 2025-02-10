Gavi explains halftime change in Barcelona win: Everyone knows referees won't cut corners with me

Barcelona midfielder Gavi admits he was changed at halftime at Sevilla to protect him from a red card.

Barca won 4-1 on Sunday, with Fermin Lopez sent off in the second-half. Gavi had also been booked in the opening 45 minutes before it was agreed he would come off at the break.

He said, "I was in quite a bit of pain and the manager told me that I had a yellow card and that the game was not the time to do anything stupid. Everyone knows that referees don't cut corners with me.

"We are very happy with the game. It is not easy with one less player and we have done very well. The result here is very good.

"Fermín really had a great game. He came on and won the match. I'm very happy for him."

Gavi added, "The manager asks me to get into the box. Pedri plays further back and with Frenkie or Casadó there are two there. He asks me to step into the final third of the field."