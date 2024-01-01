Sevilla coach Pimienta: With these players I'll go to the end of the world

Sevilla coach Pimienta: With these players I'll go to the end of the world

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta is happy with his first weeks in charge.

Pimienta is delighted with the attitude of the players he's inherited.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "We have a large squad. We have been training for three weeks, I am sure that the squad will undergo variations and we will use the players we believe are appropriate. The predisposition is great. I have found a group of magnificent players who want to corroborate the idea that we bring and with them I go to the end of the world.

"They work every day, there are no bad faces, we train in the heat."

He continued: "Players are not going to be signed simply for the sake of signing, players with a very specific profile will be signed. The boys in the reserve team also have a very high level, but surely there will be movements in the squad to have an excellent game to compete this season.

"They were players that we wanted to come and they also wanted to come, that shows the greatness of the club. They are integrating well and assimilating the idea of ​​football, when you have everything, the truth is that I am very happy, because they are assimilating well and they will do well. I am very happy with the attitude and predisposition."