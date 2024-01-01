Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?

Sevilla coach Pimienta: With these players I'll go to the end of the world

Sevilla coach Pimienta: With these players I'll go to the end of the world
Sevilla coach Pimienta: With these players I'll go to the end of the world
Sevilla coach Pimienta: With these players I'll go to the end of the worldLaLiga
Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta is happy with his first weeks in charge.

Pimienta is delighted with the attitude of the players he's inherited.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "We have a large squad. We have been training for three weeks, I am sure that the squad will undergo variations and we will use the players we believe are appropriate. The predisposition is great. I have found a group of magnificent players who   want to corroborate the idea that we bring and with them I go to the end of the world.

"They work every day, there are no bad faces, we train in the heat." 

He continued: "Players are not going to be signed simply for the sake of signing, players with a very specific profile will be signed. The boys in the reserve team also have a very high level, but surely there will be movements in the squad to have an excellent game to compete this season.

"They were players that we wanted to come and they also wanted to come, that shows the greatness of the club. They are integrating well and assimilating the idea of ​​football, when you have everything, the truth is that I am very happy, because they are assimilating well and they will do well. I am very happy with the attitude and predisposition." 

Mentions
LaLigaSevilla
Related Articles
Brentford, Southampton rival Sevilla for Rostov attacker Almqvist
Fenerbahce signing En-Nesyri posts farewell to Sevilla and their fans
DONE DEAL: Fenerbahce sign Sevilla striker En-Nesyri