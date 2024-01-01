Tribal Football
Sevilla coach Pimienta excited ahead of first derby against Real Betis
Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta is excited ahead of his first derby experience against Real Betis.

Pimienta admits he's enjoyed the build-up this week.

He said, "I have not been lucky enough to experience it first hand. I am really looking forward to it. I have already been told that the position and how the teams arrive are not important. I am very happy with how we are going into the match. I am very confident because the players have shown me that.

"I am really looking forward to the derby, to compete, to connect with the people and convinced that we will get the three points if we do our things well.

"People tell you that you have to win. And for that we have an advantage in that we are playing at home and that will help us.

"I am delighted with the derby week, with the excitement there is, and we must also be clear about our responsibility." 

