Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta: Lukebakio could play for Real Madrid or Barcelona

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta admits he is delighted with the form of Dodi Lukebakio.

Garcia Pimienta has no doubts about the quality of the midfieldeer.

He told Cadena SER: "Dodi could easily play for Madrid or Barcelona, ​​even if he were a substitute.

"He is leading the way and showing what kind of player he is. We have won many games with his goals and he is consolidated and must continue to show his level."

On Saul Niguez's form this season, Garcia Pimienta also said: "I spoke to him in the summer about what I wanted from him and he gave his all. That says a lot about him, especially knowing that it wasn't the Sevilla of other years. He has the misfortune of suspensions and injuries and he continues to make the maximum effort and give his all.

"He will continue to show his level, I am convinced, and he is the first one who was not happy with the performance he was giving and for him the game the other day was a relief."