Serie A, LaLiga interest arriving for departing Man Utd defender Lindelof

Carlos Volcano
Victor Lindelof is leaving Manchester United.

The Sweden captain will depart when his deal expires at the end of June.

Lindelof, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, is fielding interest from Serie A and LaLiga.

Romano stated today: "EXCL: Victor Lindelöf and Man United have decided to part ways at the end of the season.

"Decision made following meeting this week as Lindelöf has proposals from Italy and Spain, ready for new chapter.

"The Swedish defender will leave as free agent."

