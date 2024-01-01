Tribal Football
Serbia wing-back Kostic: What I thought of Bellingham's performance...

Serbia wing-back Filip Kostic admits being impressed by Jude Bellingham on Sunday.

Bellingham proved England's matchwinner in the 1-0 Euros triumph.

Juventus attacker Kostic said of the Real Madrid star afterwards: "He asked for the ball all the time. 

"He has a great personality. In my opinion he has everything to win the Ballon d'Or."

England teammate Declan Rice also stated: "We're not going to find out how good he is. We see him at Madrid every week and he showed it again against Serbia by scoring the winning goal. He has great confidence on the pitch and we have a very good connection."

