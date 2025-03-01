Sandro explains confronting Las Palmas fan after Valladolid draw

Sandro Ramirez has explained confronting one Las Palmas fan after their 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid.

Sandro struck Las Palmas' goal in Friday night's clash and afterwards was seen arguing with fans.

He later said: "They have disrespected us. As we are public figures, it seems that they can say anything to us and we cannot say anything ourselves."

Sandro continued: "In the end, when you're left with one less player, they get on top and the match becomes an uphill battle. The important thing when things like this happen is to score points and we did.

"We started the match spectacularly, having the ball, creating chances, that's the idea we have to have for the next matches. We got a point, we scored points, but we have to win."