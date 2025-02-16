Sanchez under pressure as Barca Atletic coach

Barca Atletic coach Albert Sanchez is under pressure.

Barca Atletic are yet to win since the turn of the year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Indeed, they haven't won at the Estadi Johan Cruyff since September 2024.

Marca says the run of poor results has Sanchez's job now under threat.

Barca Atletic are now in the relegation zone of their Primera Federación group. Sanchez took charge at the start of the season after Rafa Marquez left the job to become Mexico coach Javier Aguirre's assistant.