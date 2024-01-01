Tribal Football
Rooney hands Athletic Bilbao winger Williams huge compliment
Manchester United great Wayne Rooney admits he's a fan of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Plymouth Argyle boss has paid a massive compliment to the Spain international ahead of Sunday's Euros final.

"Williams is exceptional. He reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo when he was young," Rooney wrote for The Times.

“He’s a big lad, he’ll take the ball and sometimes he tries too much but usually makes the right decision.

“He’s an incredible threat in one-on-ones and scores goals. England need to be really careful with him.”

