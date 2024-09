Al Nassr star and Real Madrid great Cristiano Ronaldo has no doubts about the future of Lamine Yamal.

Ronaldo can see the 17 year-old Barcelona attacker dominating the game in the future.

The Portugal captain said: "I see a lot of talent in Lamine Yama.

"I hope he will not have any problems in the future, and I think he will be one of the best of his generation. Absolutely."

Yamal has already scored ten goals and made 13 assists in 56 games for Barcelona.