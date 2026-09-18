RFEF confirm Spanish Super Cup switch to Istanbul

RFEF president Rafael Louzán signed an agreement this week with the competition scheduled to take place from February 2 to 6, and it includes Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.
The competition - which features the LaLiga and Copa del Rey champions and their respective runners up - will be played in three stadiums with a combined capacity of approximately 150,000.
The final will be held at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium, which has a capacity of around 52,000 and is the home to Galatasaray.
The first semi final, between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on February 2nd, will be played at the Chobani Stadium - Fenerbahce's home ground.
The other semi, between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid on the 3rd, is at the Tupras Stadium - home to Besiktas.
The move comes after weeks of negotiations on a venue change from Saudi Arabia, which has hosted the tournament since 2020 - with the exception of 2021 - but will be unable to host the 2027 edition due to a clash with the Asian Cup.