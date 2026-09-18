RFEF confirm Spanish Super Cup switch to Istanbul

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RFEF president Rafael Louzán.
RFEF president Rafael Louzán.Reuters

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed a deal to move the Spanish Super Cup to Istanbul at the start of 2027.

RFEF president Rafael Louzán signed an agreement this week with the competition scheduled to take place from February 2 to 6, and it includes Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.

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The competition - which features the LaLiga and Copa del Rey champions and their respective runners up - will be played in three stadiums with a combined capacity of approximately 150,000. 

The final will be held at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium, which has a capacity of around 52,000 and is the home to Galatasaray.

The first semi final, between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on February 2nd, will be played at the Chobani Stadium - Fenerbahce's home ground.

The other semi, between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid on the 3rd, is at the Tupras Stadium - home to Besiktas.

The move comes after weeks of negotiations on a venue change from Saudi Arabia, which has hosted the tournament since 2020 - with the exception of 2021 - but will be unable to host the 2027 edition due to a clash with the Asian Cup.

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