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Spanish Super Cup leaves Saudi Arabia for Istanbul

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Rafael Louzan Abal during the press conference
President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Rafael Louzan Abal during the press conferenceREUTERS / Umit Bektas

The 2027 Spanish ⁠Super Cup will be held in Istanbul because a scheduling clash with the Asian ‌Cup in Saudi Arabia and not due to security concerns in ‌the region, Spanish football federation president ‌Rafael Louzan said on Thursday.

The tournament will be held ‌in Istanbul from February 2-7, 2027, according ‌to the Turkish Football Federation, which hosted a launch event on Thursday attended by Louzan and Saudi ‌Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki ⁠Al Faisal.

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Louzan said ‌negotiations over moving the competition from Saudi Arabia had begun ​before the latest regional tensions because organisers knew its dates would coincide with ​the Asian Cup.

"This is largely due to the coincidence with the Asian Cup," Louzan said ⁠in an interview, ​adding that the move had been agreed with Saudi sports and entertainment company Sela and the Saudi government.

Louzan said Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Sociedad ‌and Atletico Madrid were satisfied with the arrangement, and thanked Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce for providing stadiums and infrastructure.

The Spanish federation has staged the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia for several years under its agreement with Sela.

Louzan said the financial terms for the Istanbul edition would remain broadly the same as under the ‌existing arrangement, with "some improvements", but did not disclose ​the value of the deal.

He said talks ‌were already under way with Sela and Saudi authorities about extending their agreement beyond 2030.

"This year, the alliance between Turkey and Saudi Arabia has also allowed us to come ⁠here," Louzan said.

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Super CupAsian CupAtl. MadridBarcelonaReal MadridReal SociedadBesiktasFenerbahceGalatasaray

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