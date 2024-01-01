Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

REVEALED: Bellingham convinced this Real Madrid youngster 'a little bit better than him'

REVEALED: Bellingham convinced this Real Madrid youngster 'a little bit better than him'
REVEALED: Bellingham convinced this Real Madrid youngster 'a little bit better than him'
REVEALED: Bellingham convinced this Real Madrid youngster 'a little bit better than him'LaLiga
Jude Bellingham believes Real Madrid teammate Arda Guler has the potential to become a world great.

That's according to Massimo Franchi, the creator of the Golden Boy award.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bellingham is the current holder of the title and Franchi revealed to Marca: "Jude told me in December last year that Real Madrid had a fantastic young player who is perhaps even a little better than him.

"It's the Turk Arda Güler, who scored an impressive goal against Georgia.

"According to Bellingham, he did incredible things in training and then Güler is only 19 years old."

Mentions
LaLigaBellingham JudeGuler ArdaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Bellingham playing brilliantly
Man Utd whiz Mainoo hails England pals Rice, Bellingham
Terry Butcher exclusive: I'd have won World Cup with Bellingham in my England team