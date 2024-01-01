REVEALED: Bellingham convinced this Real Madrid youngster 'a little bit better than him'

REVEALED: Bellingham convinced this Real Madrid youngster 'a little bit better than him'

Jude Bellingham believes Real Madrid teammate Arda Guler has the potential to become a world great.

That's according to Massimo Franchi, the creator of the Golden Boy award.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bellingham is the current holder of the title and Franchi revealed to Marca: "Jude told me in December last year that Real Madrid had a fantastic young player who is perhaps even a little better than him.

"It's the Turk Arda Güler, who scored an impressive goal against Georgia.

"According to Bellingham, he did incredible things in training and then Güler is only 19 years old."