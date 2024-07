Released Barcelona defender Alonso delivers transfer update

Released Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso admits he's unsure about his next move.

The veteran is a free agent and has been linked with Inter Milan.

But Alonso told Efe: "I'm still deciding and I don't know where I'll play next year, even if there will be some news soon."

Alonso has spent the past two seasons with Barca after joining from Chelsea.

With the Catalans, he made 45 appearances and scored three goals.