Real Valladolid coach Cocca rallies fans after victory over Betis

Real Valladolid coach Diego Cocca was left delighted after their shock win against Real Betis.

Kike Perez struck for the 1-0 win on Saturday.

Cocca later said: "I told the players that when I saw the match against Valencia I saw will and desire. Not much football, but for us the other things have to come first. And today we saw football, all of that was put to the service of football.

"We had many goal-scoring opportunities, which we know is a weak point of the team. We were organised and solid. This is the way forward and this has to give us more strength.

"I said it when I was sitting in Ourense. We weren't the worst there, and we're not the best today. I want to highlight the attitude and the good play. Also the courage of the players and the encouragement of the people. Today they leave happy and proud and I hope the players continue to give them this. Let's start walking together."